Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 291,336 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $375,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

