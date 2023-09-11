Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 125,454 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,454 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $162,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

