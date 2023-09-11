Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boeing by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 122,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

