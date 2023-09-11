Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $276,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

KMI opened at $16.80 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

