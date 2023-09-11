Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 68,855 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $181,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $146.22 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.