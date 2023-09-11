Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 52,465 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $114,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

