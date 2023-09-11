Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,655 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $127,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.