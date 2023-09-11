Enovix’s (ENVX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 4.0 %

Enovix stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.