Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Down 0.1 %

Enerplus stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Enerplus has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.