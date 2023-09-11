Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

ENB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.