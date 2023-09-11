Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

