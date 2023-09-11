Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

LLY opened at $586.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $587.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

