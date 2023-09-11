Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $448.75 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.66 and a 200-day moving average of $459.90.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

