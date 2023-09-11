ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.83 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,032 shares of company stock worth $2,353,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

