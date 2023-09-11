ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

