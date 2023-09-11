Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

