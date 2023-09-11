Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Financial Analysis

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -4.60% 5.60% 2.07% Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 4 3 0 2.43 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tronox and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tronox and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $3.05 billion 0.70 $497.00 million ($0.89) -15.24 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

