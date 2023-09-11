Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

