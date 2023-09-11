Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $108.72 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

