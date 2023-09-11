Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.