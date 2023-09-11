Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,587 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $127.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

