Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

