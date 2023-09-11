Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.