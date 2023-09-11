Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 3,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Visa by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 160.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $666,204,000 after buying an additional 115,032 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $247.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

