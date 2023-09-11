Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

