DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $41.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Down 3.9 %

DV stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,238,118 shares of company stock worth $821,118,057. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.