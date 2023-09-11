DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,283,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,697 shares of company stock worth $68,624,944. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DoorDash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DoorDash by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,262,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 396,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

