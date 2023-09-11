DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $51.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.79.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.21 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.89, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $604,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

