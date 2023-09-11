DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.79.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.21 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -557.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $8,783,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

