DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $12.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DISH Network by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after buying an additional 3,240,976 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $20,276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 363.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

