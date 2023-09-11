Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $161.36 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.