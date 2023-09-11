Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 870

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 865 ($10.92) to GBX 870 ($10.99) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

BTVCY stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

