Deutsche Bank AG Sells 96,922 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $343.05 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

