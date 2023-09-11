Deutsche Bank AG Sells 872,004 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 872,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $794,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

TRP opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

