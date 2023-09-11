Deutsche Bank AG Sells 766,113 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,205,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $572,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

