Deutsche Bank AG Sells 758,811 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758,811 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $767,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

