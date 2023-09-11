Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,096,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $607,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

