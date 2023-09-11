Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 121,643 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $974,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 708,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,471,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

LLY stock opened at $586.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.40 and its 200 day moving average is $429.63. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $587.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

