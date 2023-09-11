Deutsche Bank AG Has $887.41 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $887,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,575,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

