Deutsche Bank AG Has $880.25 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,732,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,194 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $880,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,119,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,194,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 193.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.66 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.