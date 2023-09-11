Deutsche Bank AG Has $709.55 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,410 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $709,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $216.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day moving average is $237.70. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $334.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

