Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.54 Billion Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,480,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 667,834 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,544,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 182.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after buying an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

