Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.34 Billion Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,969 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,343,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,489,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 944,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 292,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

