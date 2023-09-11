Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822,676 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,087,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $560.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $436.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

