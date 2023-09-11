Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,228 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $815,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

