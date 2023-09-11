Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $513,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

