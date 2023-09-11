Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,961,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $958,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $386.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

