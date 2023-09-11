Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,756,908 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,367,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,908 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $753,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

