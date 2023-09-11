Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,320 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $176.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

