Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,843,027 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $625,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

